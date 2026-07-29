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Home / Patiala / Arrears to be cleared in 10 days, Civil Surgeon assures pensioners, employees

Arrears to be cleared in 10 days, Civil Surgeon assures pensioners, employees

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 06:58 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Civil Surgeon Dr Shelly Jaitly hears out pensioners and employees in Patiala on Tuesday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Representatives of various pensioners’ and employees’ organisations met Civil Surgeon Dr Shelly Jaitly on Tuesday and raised concerns over a delay in the release of Pay Commission arrears and leave enacashment dues.

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The delegation, including Narinder Mohan Sharma, former state president of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association, and Harinder Singh Chahal, district president of the Paramedical and Health Employees Union, informed the Civil Surgeon that despite directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court nearly one-and-a-half years ago, many pensioners and employees were yet to receive their full Pay Commission arrears. They alleged discrimination in the preparation of arrear bills and flagged a delay in the release of leave encashment dues of retired employees. They said the issues caused a widespread resentment among pensioners and staff.

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Sharing details of the meeting, Narinder Mohan Sharma and Harinder Singh stated that they demanded action against offices, officials and SMOs (Drawing and Disbursing Officers) for allegedly showing negligence in releasing the arrears. The Civil Surgeon immediately held discussions with officials across the district and assured the delegation that the arrears would be released within 7–10 days.

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The representatives agreed to wait till August 10 and warned that if pensioners and employees do not receive their arrears by then, they would demand that the salaries of the negligent officials and office staff be withheld.

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