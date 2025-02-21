Artistes draw crowds at Saras Mela

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) has brought artistes from different states of India to the Saras Mela, where they entertain thousands of visitors daily with their vibrant cultural performances.

“Been Jogis” enthral visitors with their mesmerising tunes, while “Bahurupiyas” entertain children with their lively performances.

Assistant Director of the NZCC, Ravinder Sharma, stated that over 80 artistes from various states had been showcasing their performances since the fair began on February 14. Four “Bahurupiyas” engage the public, especially children. A 10-member troupe of “Been Jogis” from Faridabad, Haryana, captivates audiences with their enchanting melodies. Ram Avatar, a member of the troupe, shared that his group had practised this traditional art form for generations. They regularly perform at various fairs across India.