Home / Patiala / Artistes draw crowds at Saras Mela

Artistes draw crowds at Saras Mela

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) has brought artistes from different states of India to the Saras Mela, where they entertain thousands of visitors daily with their vibrant cultural performances. "Been Jogis" enthral visitors with their mesmerising tunes, while "Bahurupiyas"...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Artistes perform at the Saras Mela at Sheesh Mahal in Patiala. Tribune Photo: RAJESH SACHAR
The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) has brought artistes from different states of India to the Saras Mela, where they entertain thousands of visitors daily with their vibrant cultural performances.

“Been Jogis” enthral visitors with their mesmerising tunes, while “Bahurupiyas” entertain children with their lively performances.

School girls pose for a photograph with an artiste at the Saras Mela at Sheesh Mahal in Patiala. Tribune Photo: RAJESH SACHAR

Assistant Director of the NZCC, Ravinder Sharma, stated that over 80 artistes from various states had been showcasing their performances since the fair began on February 14. Four “Bahurupiyas” engage the public, especially children. A 10-member troupe of “Been Jogis” from Faridabad, Haryana, captivates audiences with their enchanting melodies. Ram Avatar, a member of the troupe, shared that his group had practised this traditional art form for generations. They regularly perform at various fairs across India.

