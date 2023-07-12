 As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

SSP Varun Sharma inspects a flood-affected area near Badi Nadi in Patiala on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 11

The district administration in association with the Indian Army and the district police continued to provide relief to various flood-affected areas of Patiala, third day on the trot.

Rescue camps have been set up even as various NGOs are also helping the administration in providing ration and other items to the people stranded atop their houses in Urban Estate and Chinar Bagh area following floods caused by Badi Nadi.

Relief work continued on Tuesday as Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Patiala SSP Varun Roojam led from the front visiting flood-hit areas and ensuring timely army intervention in case of more fissures in the flowing water bodies.

Earlier in the day, the Army personnel, who kept prowl throughout the night on the flowing Ghaggar and Badi Nadi, started rescue operations in colonies evacuating elderly residents and pregnant ladies. “We have rescued 150 persons from Rishi Colony, 1,400 civilians from Gopal Colony, Focal Point and focal point areas. Further breaches were plugged at various locations,” they said.

Residents in various colonies appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the Army who helped them with milk and other eatables all throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. “We are thankful for the arrangements made. Hopefully we will be able to move freely once the water recedes,” said residents in Urban Estate and Chinar Bagh, where water level is still over six feet.

As the Sun was out on Tuesday the water levels receded a little and the level has come down in various colonies, though it still is over five feet at certain areas. “We are monitoring the situation and there are ample arrangements made by the administration”, said Sawhney.

Meanwhile Patiala SSP Varun Sharma visited many areas affected by flood and assured residents of all possible help. “People should not hesitate to move out of their houses in the wake of flood threats as we have stationed ample police to safeguard their houses against thefts,” Sharma told residents as he visited relief camps and flood hit colonies.

However, residents in other parts of the city are worried as the entire administration is busy with the flood-affected houses, there is neet to improve city’s drainage and sewerage system which causes flood like situation during a heavy downpour. “The whole city is dug up by a private company for canal-based drinking water. For the past two days, many cars and three-wheelers have been damaged as the soil caved in. The dug up roads have caused grievous injuries to many residents and it is high time the city roads were repaired,” said Tripuri residents who suffered financial losses due to heavy rain for two days.

A piece of advice for politicians

Residents of Delight Colony, Charan Bagh and model town area have advised politicians to spend time with their constituency residents after every rain spell to know their plight. "Merely opting to get photos and videos clicked with flood affected people will serve no purpose. It is high time that common problems that affect city residents after every rain spell are resolved", they rued.

#Indian Army

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

3
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

4
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

7
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

8
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

9
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

10
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh