As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 11

The district administration in association with the Indian Army and the district police continued to provide relief to various flood-affected areas of Patiala, third day on the trot.

Rescue camps have been set up even as various NGOs are also helping the administration in providing ration and other items to the people stranded atop their houses in Urban Estate and Chinar Bagh area following floods caused by Badi Nadi.

Relief work continued on Tuesday as Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Patiala SSP Varun Roojam led from the front visiting flood-hit areas and ensuring timely army intervention in case of more fissures in the flowing water bodies.

Earlier in the day, the Army personnel, who kept prowl throughout the night on the flowing Ghaggar and Badi Nadi, started rescue operations in colonies evacuating elderly residents and pregnant ladies. “We have rescued 150 persons from Rishi Colony, 1,400 civilians from Gopal Colony, Focal Point and focal point areas. Further breaches were plugged at various locations,” they said.

Residents in various colonies appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the Army who helped them with milk and other eatables all throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. “We are thankful for the arrangements made. Hopefully we will be able to move freely once the water recedes,” said residents in Urban Estate and Chinar Bagh, where water level is still over six feet.

As the Sun was out on Tuesday the water levels receded a little and the level has come down in various colonies, though it still is over five feet at certain areas. “We are monitoring the situation and there are ample arrangements made by the administration”, said Sawhney.

Meanwhile Patiala SSP Varun Sharma visited many areas affected by flood and assured residents of all possible help. “People should not hesitate to move out of their houses in the wake of flood threats as we have stationed ample police to safeguard their houses against thefts,” Sharma told residents as he visited relief camps and flood hit colonies.

However, residents in other parts of the city are worried as the entire administration is busy with the flood-affected houses, there is neet to improve city’s drainage and sewerage system which causes flood like situation during a heavy downpour. “The whole city is dug up by a private company for canal-based drinking water. For the past two days, many cars and three-wheelers have been damaged as the soil caved in. The dug up roads have caused grievous injuries to many residents and it is high time the city roads were repaired,” said Tripuri residents who suffered financial losses due to heavy rain for two days.

A piece of advice for politicians

Residents of Delight Colony, Charan Bagh and model town area have advised politicians to spend time with their constituency residents after every rain spell to know their plight. "Merely opting to get photos and videos clicked with flood affected people will serve no purpose. It is high time that common problems that affect city residents after every rain spell are resolved", they rued.

#Indian Army