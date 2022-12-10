ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 9

ASHA workers at Patran Community Health Centre (CHC) and others today held a protest outside the office of the Civil Surgeon and sought the transfer of a doctor over harassment.

Kirandeep Kaur Panjola, president of the ASHA Worker and Facilitators Union, Punjab, said the workers had been harassed by the doctor since long. “Harassed by her for long, the workers launched the protest today,” she said.

Kamaljit Kaur, district president of the union, led the protest and said, “ASHA workers have been working at the CHC for long. They motivate people to come to the hospital for services but the doctor’s behaviour at the hospital has been really bad. She has even misbehaved with the patients at times.”

She said they met the Civil Surgeon and complained to the CM after which the doctor was transferred to Nabha. “But the doctor has not joined the new duty yet,” she said.