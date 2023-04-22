ASHA workers raise slogans against govt

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 21
The ASHA Workers' Union today held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in support of their demands. They expressed resentment against the government for not fulfilling their demands. The protesters also raised slogans against the government.
Addressing the media, state president of the union Kirandeep Kaur Panjola alleged that the government had been financially exploiting ASHA workers and facilitators. She said they have met the higher officials of the department several times, but their demands have not been accepted.
Kirandeep alleged that before the election, Arvind Kejriwal had promised that their demands would be taken care of when AAP would form the government. But so far the government has not so conceded to the demands of the workers, she said.
She said 22,000 families of Punjab have high expectations from the government.
Kirandeep said red flags will be hoisted at BMC Chowk, Jalandhar, on May 1 to pay a tribute to the martyrs of Chicago.
