ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

The Patiala police today suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) for allegedly mistreating the husband of a village sarpanch here.

After the sarpanch’s husband was reportedly mistreated on Monday, residents of their village, Chuharpur Kalan, blocked the Patiala-Sangrur road.

Confirming the development, Patiala SSP Sandeep Garg said they had suspended the ASI and ordered a departmental inquiry.

“Further action will be taken only after the inquiry is completed,” said SSP Garg.

It has been learned that a police team was on the Patiala-Sangrur road after a road accident there. When the police were inquiring about the accident, Malkiat Singh, who was also present at the spot, allegedly got into a brawl with the police. As soon as the residents of his village, Chuharpur Kalan, came to know about the incident, they, along with other residents of nearby villages, blocked the Patiala-Sangrur road for hours. The residents called off the protest after assurance from a senior police officer of taking action against the cop.

Meanwhile, the police said Malkiat had tried to prevent them from discharging their duty.

Malkiat Singh, husband of the sarpanch of Chauharpur Kalan, alleged that ASI Chaman Lal had slapped him several times.

“When the ASI assaulted me, my turban was tossed in the air. They forcibly put me in the police van. The police released me only after the villagers protested.”