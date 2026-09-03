Asian Games: Olympic medallist Pinales joins Indian boxers at NIS Patiala

With the Asian Games approaching, the Indian boxing contingent is undergoing an intensive training camp at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, where the boxers are fine-tuning their skills and gaining valuable exposure ahead of the continental games.

The Patiala camp has also attracted boxers from overseas, with fighters from Iran joining the Indian squad for training on Wednesday. The presence of international boxers is expected to provide good opportunities for the Indian players as they prepare to face tough competition at the Asian Games.

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Olympic medallist Cristian Pinales (90 kg) and Junior Alcántara (55 kg) have also joined a 10-member team from the Dominican Republic, along with representatives from Iran, for high-level training at NIS, Patiala. Their presence would give Indian players a competitive edge ahead of the Asian Games.

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Pinales recently defeated two-time Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba at the Central American and Caribbean Games, providing quality training to the Indian players.

It may be mentioned that the Indian boxers had put up a strong performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Sachin in the 60-kg category and Ankush Panghal in the 80-kg category were among the Indian men who won gold medals, while five Indian women boxers also finished on top.

After the ongoing camp at NIS Patiala, the Indian team will likely travel to Japan on September 8 for another training camp involving potential Asian Games rivals.