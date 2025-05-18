DT
Home / Patiala / Avail of interest waiver scheme, says Mayor

Mayor Kundan Gogia and MC Commissioner Paramveer Singh have appealed to the residents to avail of the benefit of the interest waiver scheme provided on property tax. Referring to the interest waiver policy, scheme of the Local Government Department, Gogia...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:57 AM May 18, 2025 IST
Mayor Kundan Gogia and MC Commissioner Paramveer Singh have appealed to the residents to avail of the benefit of the interest waiver scheme provided on property tax. Referring to the interest waiver policy, scheme of the Local Government Department, Gogia said there would be a complete exemption from interest and penalty on the outstanding dues if paid in lump sum by July 31.

