Awaiting apex court order, Patiala MC puts General House, F&CC meeting on hold

The General House and the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meetings of the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, have been put on hold, pending the Supreme Court’s (SC) detailed written order on fresh elections to several wards of the civic body.

The order was issued by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana on September 28 while hearing petitions challenging the conduct of the December 2024 municipal elections in Patiala, Baghapurana and Dharamkot, where allegations of violence and disruption of the nomination process had surfaced.

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The Supreme Court has placed on record the report of a Fact-Finding Commission appointed by it and headed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur (retired). The state government also accepted the report.

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The court indicated that wards where the commission found that violence had taken place would have to go for fresh elections. However, the detailed written order, including the precise list of wards and the timeline for the elections, is awaited.

The development assumes significance as the next General House meeting was expected to take up the long-pending issue of the regularisation of the services of around 550 sanitation workers, alongside a proposal to engage at least 92 outsourced sanitation workers directly on contract with the civic body. Several other municipal bodies in the state have already passed similar resolutions, as per a decision of the state government.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said he had sought legal opinion from a government lawyer who had appeared in the case before the apex court. “We have been advised not to convene the General House and F&CC meetings until the detailed order of the Supreme Court is available,” he said.

The uncertainty has disappointed sanitation workers, who fear that the issue could be further delayed if the fresh election process invokes the model code of conduct. “Our services are likely to be affected by the delay in taking a decision on our regularisation. Once the election process begins, the matter may remain pending for several more months,” a sanitation worker said.

The State Election Commission noted that it can hold the elections in November, as agreed by the state government before the court.The model code of conduct would come into force with the announcement of the election process. Moreover, the General House may also lack the quorum to hold meetings if fresh elections are announced in 30 wards, as mentioned in the Fact-Finding Commission’s report—which cited 28 wards as vitiated and irregularities proved in two wards.

The litigation stems from allegations by many candidates that members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, police personnel and others prevented them from filing nomination papers during the December 2024 elections. They also alleged physical assault, the tearing of clothes and the snatching of nomination forms, noting that the nomination process was not video-recorded despite judicial directions. They further questioned the conduct of elections to certain posts, including those of Mayor and Senior Deputy Mayor, in the Patiala civic body.

During the September 28 hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal urged the bench to ensure that the arrangement adopted in this case is not treated as a precedent. The bench accepted his submission. Sibal pointed out that the commission’s report contained allegations against government officials and questioned the absence of action.

The CJI observed that with the commission’s report now accepted, the authorities would have to act on it.

The court’s observations, however, do not amount to a finding of guilt against any individual official. The precise wards covered by fresh elections and the action to be taken on the commission’s observations regarding officials will become clear only after a detailed written order is issued by the apex court.