Award for Patiala educationist

Patiala: DC Sharma, Headmaster, The Punjab Public School, was honoured with the 'Best Educationist Award' and a medal for his achievements and contribution in the field of education. The award was given by All India Business Development Association in New Delhi.

Up in arms

Farmers from flood-affected areas and members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha block a road in Patiala on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR

Teej fervour

Teachers and girl students from Scholar Fields Public School enjoy swings during the Teej celebrations at a village on the Sirhind road on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR