Awareness drive on child labour launched

Awareness drive on child labour launched

The District Legal Service Authority launched the "Child Labour - A Bane for Society" campaign today. A Special sensitisation Pprogramme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and on Prohibition of Child Labour was conducted by
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:49 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The District Legal Service Authority launched the "Child Labour - A Bane for Society" campaign today. A Special sensitisation Pprogramme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and on Prohibition of Child Labour was conducted by a advocate JPS Batra at Police Lines. Police officials, including SHOs and Investigation Officers, attended the event.

