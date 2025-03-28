Awareness drive on child labour launched
The District Legal Service Authority launched the "Child Labour - A Bane for Society" campaign today. A Special sensitisation Pprogramme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and on Prohibition of Child Labour was conducted by...
Advertisement
The District Legal Service Authority launched the "Child Labour - A Bane for Society" campaign today. A Special sensitisation Pprogramme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and on Prohibition of Child Labour was conducted by a advocate JPS Batra at Police Lines. Police officials, including SHOs and Investigation Officers, attended the event.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement