Awareness drive on energy conservation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

As part of an awareness campaign, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today organised a paper-reading contest on energy conservation at Kay Kay International Senior Secondary School, Hassanpur, Patiala.

The contest was organised by the demand side management organization of the PSPCL. Satinder Sharma, Chief Engineer/Technical Audit and Inspection, PSPCL, presided over the programme as the chief guest.

The students participated in paper-reading and poster-making competitions on energy conservation. They also presented plays regarding the use of electricity in moderation.

School officials, along with PSPCL officials, distributed prizes to the students who bagged the top positions in the competitions held during the event.