Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 4

In a series of programmes dedicated to the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the NSS department at Punjabi University organised an awareness rally on “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” on the university campus.

The rally was organised with the support of Red Ribbon Club, Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat club and Entrepreneurship club on the university campus, under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind.

The purpose of the rally was to generate awareness among the public to educate girl children and sensitise them to the decreasing ratio of girls.

As many as 316 NSS university volunteers and those from other colleges of Patiala participated in the rally.

Programme coordinator Prof Mamta Sharma and programme officers Dr Lakhbir Singh, Dr Charanjiv Singh, Dr Sandeep Singh and Dr Simranjeet Singh, along with the programme officers of Government Mohindra College, Multani Mal Modi College, Khalsa College and Bikram College, were instrumental in organising the event.