Awareness week on vigilance

Patiala, November 4
The Department of Public Administration along with Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Government Mohindra College in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chandigarh, organised a series of academic events today to mark the Vigilance Awareness Week. The event was based on the theme of “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”.
