Ayurveda Department revamped in Punjab: Health Minister

The Health and Family Welfare Minister of Punjab Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday claimed the Punjab Government has undertaken a major revamp of the state’s Ayurveda Department and alleged it had remained neglected under previous governments.

Addressing a state-level function at Government Ayurvedic College here, to mark the 11th National Ayurveda Day, he said several measures had been taken to strengthen ayurvedic healthcare and education in the state.

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He also claimed that for the first time since 1954, 23 regular teachers and a Principal had been appointed at the Government Ayurvedic College. A Vice-Chancellor and specialist staff had also been appointed at Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University, Hoshiarpur, during his tenure as Health Minister.

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He said medicines worth Rs 7.7 crore had been procured, while 7 government Ayurvedic dispensaries had been renovated and another tender worth Rs 10 crore had also been floated for strengthening Ayurvedic services.

Dr Balbir Singh also launched the ‘Ayurveda Chatbot’ and called upon Ayurvedic doctors to adopt around 20 villages in the first phase. He suggested that comparative studies be undertaken to assess treatment through Ayurveda and other systems of medicine.

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He said unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles were contributing to serious diseases and stressed the need to promote preventive healthcare. Ayurveda, he said, emphasised the use of food as medicine and sought to address ailments at their root.

The Minister said the state government was committed to promoting Punjab’s ancient medical tradition and had set a target of establishing Navgraha Vatika in the villages across the state.

Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjeev Sood, Registrar Dr Sanjeev Goyal, Director of Ayurveda Dr Raman Khanna, CM Yogshala coordinators Amresh Kumar and Kamlesh Mishra, Government Ayurvedic College Principal Dr Chandra Shekhar Sharma, senior officials, Ayurvedic medical officers and students attended the function.