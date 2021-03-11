‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Patiala Foundation, a city-bsed NGO, celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and hoisted the national flag to mark the 75 years of Independence. To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held on the Patiala Foundation premises. Chief functionary Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, along with members, sang the National Anthem during the ceremony. Foundation members, including Pawan Goyal, Rakesh Badhwar, Rakesh Goyal, Harpreet Sandhu, Anmoljit Singh, Harbaksh Singh Ahluwalia, Kamaljit Kaur, Palak, Bharpur Singh, Abhinandan Mittal, Hardeep Kaur and Ravaldeep Singh were present on the occasion. TNS

BIPS organises I-Day function

Patiala: Principal Indu Sharma hoisted the national flag, which was followed by a march past, during the Independence Day celebrations on the BIPS premises. The parents of toppers from Class X and XII were felicitated as guests of honour on the occasion. Students talked about sacrifices of freedom fighters and significance of celebrating the day. Tiny tots dressed in attire of leaders and freedom fighters participated in the celebrations. They also recited patriotic poems.