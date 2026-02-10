DT
Home / Patiala / Bains reviews infra works at School of Eminence

Bains reviews infra works at School of Eminence

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:23 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Harjot Singh Bains. File photo
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains paid a surprise visit to the School of Eminence at Bhadson in this district on Tuesday, reviewing infrastructure works and interacting with students to take first-hand feedback on the quality of education and facilities.

Bains inspected ongoing development projects, including a Rs 90-lakh indoor sports complex with seating capacity of 2,000.

Noting that the Patiala School of Eminence had recorded an 11% rise in enrolment, with over 200 students shifting from private institutions, the minister said growing enrolment in government schools reflected increasing public confidence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

