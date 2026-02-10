Bains reviews infra works at School of Eminence

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains paid a surprise visit to the School of Eminence at Bhadson in this district on Tuesday, reviewing infrastructure works and interacting with students to take first-hand feedback on the quality of education and facilities.

Bains inspected ongoing development projects, including a Rs 90-lakh indoor sports complex with seating capacity of 2,000.

Noting that the Patiala School of Eminence had recorded an 11% rise in enrolment, with over 200 students shifting from private institutions, the minister said growing enrolment in government schools reflected increasing public confidence.