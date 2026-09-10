Partap Bajwa demands arrest, dismissal of Harpal Cheema over Gulzar Singh death allegations

Punjab Congress leader Partap Bajwa on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and dismissal of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over serious allegations raised by the family of 45-year-old farm labourer Gulzar Singh of Dirba.

Bajwa said the family had alleged that Gulzar’s last rites were conducted forcibly, without their consent and under heavy police deployment. The family has now refused to hold his bhog ceremony until justice is delivered.

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Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman visited Sangrur to look into the allegations surrounding the death of Gulzar.

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Exercising the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution, the commission had already ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the DGP, Punjab, directing them to submit the facts of the case and a report on the action taken regarding the allegations within five days of receiving the notice.