Baking and cooking workshop organised at Punjabi University

Patiala, September 30
Punjabi University Patiala’s Women Studies Centre and the Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Hotel Management, Patiala, organised a baking and cooking workshop for housewives, faculty and students on Friday.
University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said baking and cooking skills were the need of the hour. He said the Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Hotel Management should open new avenues and opportunities for students and employees of the university for the same. He suggested that the university expand the activities of the department by introducing quality food and services prepared by the students.
Ritu Lehal, Director, Women’s Studies Centre, said students needed to hone their skills. She said 30 out of 45 participants were boys, which showed breaking of the gender stereotypes in society.
The participants were exposed to versatile culinary delicacies from across the globe, featuring cakes, salads, soups, starters and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive