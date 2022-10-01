Baking and cooking workshop organised at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

Punjabi University Patiala’s Women Studies Centre and the Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Hotel Management, Patiala, organised a baking and cooking workshop for housewives, faculty and students on Friday.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said baking and cooking skills were the need of the hour. He said the Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Hotel Management should open new avenues and opportunities for students and employees of the university for the same. He suggested that the university expand the activities of the department by introducing quality food and services prepared by the students.

Ritu Lehal, Director, Women’s Studies Centre, said students needed to hone their skills. She said 30 out of 45 participants were boys, which showed breaking of the gender stereotypes in society.

The participants were exposed to versatile culinary delicacies from across the globe, featuring cakes, salads, soups, starters and others.

