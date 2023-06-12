Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 11

After the district administration imposed a ban on carrying weapons inside hotels, marriage palaces and community halls during wedding ceremonies and other occasions, it has now issued orders banning bursting of crackers during functions to maintain air quality.

Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind said a ban had been imposed till August 4 this year. He imposed a ban on bursting of crackers on the roadside during marriage or other social functions.

The order stated that there were several marriage palaces in the city and bursting of crackers at these places caused inconvenience to residents. “In addition to noise pollution, the activity also adds to inconvenience to the common public,” read the order.

Recently, Thind had imposed a ban on carrying weapons used to fire into the air during celebrations.

In 2018, the Punjab Government had decided to take an affidavit from those seeking new arms licence or a renewal that they would abide by any restriction on carrying of arms and shall not carry arms during wedding ceremonies and other functions.