Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 20

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has issued show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala and Samrala District Bar Associations for observing a ‘no work’ for a cricket match and a leisure trip.

Both the presidents have been directed to submit their replies by November 26.

The Patiala Bar Association in the emergency meeting of the executive body held under the chairmanship of advocate Jatinder Pal Singh Ghumaan on November 10 resolved that the Patiala DBA would observe a ‘no work’ in the district court after lunch on November 11 due to the T-20 World cup semifinal match between India and England.

The association had forwarded the resolution to all judicial officers, revenue courts, presiding officers of tribunals, and the commissioner court with a request to adjourn the matters listed on November 11 to some other dates.

A similar incident happened in Samrala when a letter was written by the Samrala Bar Association president Karnail Singh Dhillon to the presiding officer on November 19, requesting him to adjust and adjourn the cases of 25 advocates who were going on a one-day trip to Morni Hills on November 21.

Taking notice of such incidents, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana issued show-cause notices to the presidents of both associations and sought their replies.

The first show-cause notice issued to Jatinder Pal Singh Ghumaan reads, “The Council is astonished to see the notice issued by you, in the capacity of president of Patiala District Bar Association. You are asked to submit a written explanation of your notice and provide the Council with a valid case as to why appropriate action should not be taken in this regard by November 26.”

The second show-cause notice issued to Karnail Singh Dhillon also asked him to file a reply by November 26. The Council also advised the president to immediately withdraw the letter.

#Cricket