Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has issued a show cause notice to the president of the Patiala District Bar Association (DBA) for shunning work during a cricket match.

The association in an emergency meeting of the executive body on November 10 had decided that the lawyers will not work after lunch on November 11 due to the T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England. The association had forwarded the resolution to the judicial officers, Revenue Courts, presiding officers of Tribunals and the Commissioner Court with the request reschedule the matters listed on November 11 to some other dates.

Taking notice of the same, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana issued a show cause notice to the president of the association and sought his reply.

In the notice issued to Jatinderpal S Ghuman, president, Patiala DBA, the council said: “The council is astonished to see the notice issued by you, in your capacity as the president of the District Bar Association.The Bar Council believes in observing high moral/ethical values in all respects and expects the same from all the embers of the Bar Associations, more importantly from its elected representatives. Those who live by the law, should keep the law. An advocate is considered as an officer of the court, an honored member of the community, and a gentleman. To become a member of the Bar, one has to be lawful and moral not only in his professional capacity but also in his non-professional capacity. Advocates have a continuing responsibility to uphold the fundamental principles of justice from which the law cannot depart, further to ensure that access to justice should never be put on hold. The notice issued by you is a complete departure from the established professional standards as mentioned in the Bar Council of India Rules. You are directed to submit a written explanation by November 26 and provide the council with a valid reason as to why appropriate action should not be taken in this regard.”