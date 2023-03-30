Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh inaugurates sports stadium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh today inaugurated a sports stadium in Riya village. The stadium has been constructed at a cost of Rs18 lakh.

While addressing the gathering, the MLA said the state government was making all efforts to promote sports and provide all facilities in the rural areas so that the youth may adopt sports and shun drugs. He said more sports stadiums equipped with modern facilities were being constructed in the villages and cities.

Singh thanked the youth of the area for their contribution towards the construction of the stadium.