Batteries stolen from cars at Sain Market

Patiala, September 6
Thieves broke into six cars at Sain Market and stole their batteries and other belongings on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The act was caught on CCTV cameras installed near the site.
Manjit Singh, SHO, Sabzi Mandi police station, said the incident took place around 3.30 am when thieves broke the window panes of the vehicles and stole things.
He said the police had registered a theft case against unidentified persons.
“The CCTV camera footage is not clear. We are trying to identify the individuals,” the police said.
