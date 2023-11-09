Batteries stolen from Fatehgarh Sahib DAC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 8

Thieves made off with batteries and tools of all generator sets at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here.

Onkar Singh, JE (Electrical), Fatehgarh Sahib, said the theft took place around 3 am. The thieves took along copper wires and other items. The complex houses the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP and guarded round the clock.

#Fatehgarh Sahib