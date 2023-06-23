BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Patiala, June 22
The Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, clinched the Hot Weather Trophy by defeating the Sankalp Cricket Academy, Sonipat, in a three-match series.
During the third match here, the BECC opted to bat first and scored 94 runs in 20 overs. Harshvardhan from the team scored 22 runs, Johan Jindal scored 20 and Anmol 13 runs. The Sankalp Cricket Academy, Sonipat, scored five runs at the loss of three wickets in 5.3 overs. But the rain stopped the last match of the series midway.
The BECC were declared winners on the basis of winning the first two matches. While Vitesh Babbar was adjudged the best bowler, Arnav Goyal was the best batsman. Johan Jindal was adjudged the best wicket-keeper, while Harshvardhan Pandey the player of the tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...