BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 22

The Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, clinched the Hot Weather Trophy by defeating the Sankalp Cricket Academy, Sonipat, in a three-match series.

During the third match here, the BECC opted to bat first and scored 94 runs in 20 overs. Harshvardhan from the team scored 22 runs, Johan Jindal scored 20 and Anmol 13 runs. The Sankalp Cricket Academy, Sonipat, scored five runs at the loss of three wickets in 5.3 overs. But the rain stopped the last match of the series midway.

The BECC were declared winners on the basis of winning the first two matches. While Vitesh Babbar was adjudged the best bowler, Arnav Goyal was the best batsman. Johan Jindal was adjudged the best wicket-keeper, while Harshvardhan Pandey the player of the tournament.