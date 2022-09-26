BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

The ninth edition of the Dussehra Cup (U-12) Cricket Tournament will be organised by the Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC). The tournament will be held from October 2 to 6 at BECC ground and Yadavindra Public School, Patiala.

The teams have been divided in two pools. While in pool ‘A’ DCA Delhi, KTCA Udaipur and BECC will face each other; in ‘B’ pool— CAP Patiala, CCA Chandigarh and MCA Agra will lock horns. The tournament will be played on league-cum-knock-out basis and will be of 35 overs each.

#Cricket