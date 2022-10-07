BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, October 6
Punjabi University, Patiala has witnessed a 68.64 percent dip in admissions for BEd course after cracking a whip on various private colleges for dummy admissions, fake faculty and lack of proper infrastructure. Such colleges in the state were recently barred from admitting students to BEd, MEd and MA courses after teams of the varsity found blatant violations of university rules.
The action that has brought the admissions down for BEd courses by 68 per cent, sheds a light on the extent of violation of rules.
The university offers a total of 9,033 seats for BEd course in colleges affiliated with it. Panjab University, Chandigarh and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, have 6,490 and 4,294 seats, respectively. But against a total 16,923 seats filled last year, the three universities after the final counselling this year, managed to fill only 7,963 seats. Punjabi University’s share has dropped down from 8,056 to 2,527 seats.
Punjabi University Dean, Colleges, Professor Gurpreet Singh Lehal when contacted said, “Our teams had visited numerous colleges affiliated with the university in the state. We found blatant violations from dummy admissions to fake and unqualified teachers. Some colleges even lacked a building and proper infrastructure where classes were shown to have run at other locations. Looking at the extent of violations, we barred three colleges from admitting students in BEd and six others for admitting students in MEd and MA courses this year.” He said the university had managed to bring down the dummy admissions with the help of the colleges.
On the other hand, the university has not yet initiated any action against various screening committees that used to visit the college campuses for screening and timely audit and allowed them to run the courses despite violations. Insiders said many such committee members and senior faculty members have already retired.
Sources said after Punjabi University’s action, the students seeking dummy and fake admissions in BEd courses are now considering other universities in the state. “Some colleges associated with those universities are providing dummy admissions. The violation should be checked at the earliest,” they said.
