Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

Karam Prakash
Patiala, February 13
The Health Department, to jack up the vaccination tally, is said to have been resorting to unethical means of issuing certificates to beneficiaries without actually administering them Covid doses. There were many such cases — discovered by
The Tribune — who had been given vaccination certificates without getting vaccinated.
The department, however, claimed they had been issuing certificates to those beneficiaries whose entries had been missed out, owing to various reasons, despite receiving Covid dose in the past. The department further claimed they were entering the data of those who had genuinely got the vaccination shots. “We are verifying from the beneficiaries on phone,” said health officials.
Meanwhile, a beneficiary of Dudhan Sadhan block, said, “Without getting the second dose, I received a communication of vaccination and certificate thereof. “Another beneficiary said, “I received a message that I have already been administered with a second dose. However, I didn’t receive the same.”
Dr Veenu Goyal, District Immunisation Officer, said they had been uploading entries only after telephonically verifying with the beneficiary. She ensured that she would see ‘how comes any beneficiaries get certificates without getting the dose of Covid vaccine.’
