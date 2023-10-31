Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Patiala, October 30
A village resident was crushed to death under a bus at the city’s new bus terminal this morning. The incident took place after the victim attempted to enter the bus stand on his two-wheeler from the elevated road constructed specifically for buses at around 9.30 am.
The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Theri village here. The police said the man entered the bus stand from the elevated road constructed for buses. As per CCTV, the man was stopped by security personnel as he had entered the bus stand from the wrong side. He then turned his two-wheeler around and started to go down the elevated road when he collided head on with a bus. He was crushed under its wheels.
On the complaint of his father, Surinderpal Singh, an FIR was registered against the bus driver at the Urban Estate police station. He said his son had come to the bus stand to drop his wife and three children. “He attempted to enter the bus stand from the elevated road, as he was unaware of the entry. The official there directed him to take his two-wheeler down the elevated road when he crashed into an oncoming bus and was crushed under its wheels.”
The city police have registered the FIR against the driver of the bus under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
