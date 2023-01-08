Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala

Patiala: Almost five days after a biker was hit by a speeding car, the victim succumbed to injuries during treatment. The unidentified car driver sped away after the accident near the Thapar University light point. According to the police, the car, PB-10-FQ-7118, hit the bike of Vinay Kumar on January 2 and he was left injured on the road. The victim was rushed to the hospital by the police, but he succumbed to injuries on Friday. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC against an unidentified car driver. TNS

Silver shine

The Punjabi University's volleyball team after winning the silver medal at the All-India Inter-University Volleyball Championship in Kerala.