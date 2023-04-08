Biker killed in road accident

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 7
A motorcyclist, identified as Ramandeep Singh of Sehra village, was killed after his bike collided with a car near Mehmadpur village.
ASI Jaspal Singh said Gurinder Singh in his complaint stated that a speeding car hit his son-in-law Ramandeep’s bike and left him seriously injured. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he said.
A case has been registered against the car driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...