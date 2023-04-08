Biker killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 7

A motorcyclist, identified as Ramandeep Singh of Sehra village, was killed after his bike collided with a car near Mehmadpur village.

ASI Jaspal Singh said Gurinder Singh in his complaint stated that a speeding car hit his son-in-law Ramandeep’s bike and left him seriously injured. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he said.

A case has been registered against the car driver.