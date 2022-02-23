Biker killed in road accident in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

A motorcyclist was killed after an unidentified car hit his bike in Ghagga today.

The complainant, Kulwinder Singh of the Ghagga, said a rashly driven car rammed into Harvinder’s motorcycle.

He said the victim died on the way to the hospital.

The police have registered a case against under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused driver.