Biker killed in road accident in Patiala

Patiala, February 22
A motorcyclist was killed after an unidentified car hit his bike in Ghagga today.
The complainant, Kulwinder Singh of the Ghagga, said a rashly driven car rammed into Harvinder’s motorcycle.
He said the victim died on the way to the hospital.
The police have registered a case against under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...