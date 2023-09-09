Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

Patiala, September 8
A motorcycle-borne youth allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman doctor near St Peter School at Ajit Nagar here today.
The victim, Dr Jasleen, suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The incident took place while the woman was leaving a shop. A CCTV footage recovered by the police from the site showed the unidentified biker wearing a helmet stopping his two-wheeler outside the shop. He then snatched the woman’s chain from behind and sped away.
Police officials said the man had removed the motorcycle’s number plates to evade identification.
Officials at the Model Town police post said they were looking into the matter and soon identify and arrest the snatcher.
Later in the evening, sources said cops had rounded up a youth in connection with the incident.
