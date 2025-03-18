Bikram Majithia faces another round of interrogation in drugs case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, will question SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia again on Tuesday at the Patiala Police Lines.

This comes a day after the SIT grilled him for over eight hours on Monday. The four-member SIT had summoned Majithia for another round of questioning on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Majithia said that he was on his way to answer all questions raised by the SIT and that he has cooperated with all SITs formed by the Punjab government.

“It is sheer political vendetta where the government is hell-bent to frame me,” he said before entering the police lines where his questioning began at 11 am.

On Monday, SIT member Varun Sharma had said that there are four accused in the same FIR, which is under investigation, and three of the accused are abroad.

“We are already in the process of getting the accused back to join the probe,” he said, adding that the SIT is also probing some “financial transactions related to the case.”

“Some suspicious financial transactions in some firms are under investigation, and we are corroborating the same. Certain cash deposits in bank accounts and an abnormal rise in assets need detailed answers,” Sharma had said.

The SIT is probing a drugs case against Majithia, which dates back to an FIR registered in December 2021 under the NDPS Act.

Last week, a Bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari had directed Majithia to appear at the SIT headquarters in Patiala. The bench had also stated that Majithia may be required to appear again on March 18 at the same time, if needed. “The authorities may interrogate him and complete the investigation,” the Bench said.