 Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

The tubewell site in Bishan Nagar, Patiala. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 3

A tubewell installed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) in the area comprising Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar, SST complex here months ago to provide potable water supply to residents is yet to be made functional.

Surinder Pal Goyal, a local resident, said the area had been facing a shortage of potable water for months. “We approached the MC, after which the latter decided to install a tubewell in the area. But the MC’s step has failed to resolve our problem, as the tubewell has not been made functional till now,” he said.

Goyal shared, “The residents of Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar and the SST complex are facing a lot of problem. We met the Joint Commissioner and urged him to make the tubewell functional. We are also facing a problem of cleanliness in the area, which we shared with the official and requested for a speedy resolution.”

Another major problem the area is facing is stray menace. “The area is adjacent to some prime localities. Residents of our colony have repeatedly complained that stray animals, including cattle and dogs, are caught from the adjoining colonies and released in our area. The menace is a threat to the life of our children,” said another resident said.

The residents have been demanding the reconstruction of the overbridge over the Chhoti Nadi near the Hanuman temple.

They had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this connection. “The road with the overbridge is the only route for the residents of Jujhar Nagar, Ram Nagar, SS Nagar, Gurbaksh Colony, Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar, SST complex to commute to the other areas. Administrative officials visited the site once. Despite numerous accidents taking place at the spot, the need to reconstruct the bridge has skipped the attention of the officials,” said Goyal.

Meanwhile, MC Joint Commissioner Naman Markan said, “The area residents had met me a few days ago. They shared their problems. I have directed the SDO concerned to make the tubewell functional at the earliest.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

4
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

5
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

6
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

7
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

8
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

9
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

10
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue