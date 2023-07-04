Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 3

A tubewell installed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) in the area comprising Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar, SST complex here months ago to provide potable water supply to residents is yet to be made functional.

Surinder Pal Goyal, a local resident, said the area had been facing a shortage of potable water for months. “We approached the MC, after which the latter decided to install a tubewell in the area. But the MC’s step has failed to resolve our problem, as the tubewell has not been made functional till now,” he said.

Goyal shared, “The residents of Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar and the SST complex are facing a lot of problem. We met the Joint Commissioner and urged him to make the tubewell functional. We are also facing a problem of cleanliness in the area, which we shared with the official and requested for a speedy resolution.”

Another major problem the area is facing is stray menace. “The area is adjacent to some prime localities. Residents of our colony have repeatedly complained that stray animals, including cattle and dogs, are caught from the adjoining colonies and released in our area. The menace is a threat to the life of our children,” said another resident said.

The residents have been demanding the reconstruction of the overbridge over the Chhoti Nadi near the Hanuman temple.

They had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this connection. “The road with the overbridge is the only route for the residents of Jujhar Nagar, Ram Nagar, SS Nagar, Gurbaksh Colony, Bishan Nagar, New Bishan Nagar, SST complex to commute to the other areas. Administrative officials visited the site once. Despite numerous accidents taking place at the spot, the need to reconstruct the bridge has skipped the attention of the officials,” said Goyal.

Meanwhile, MC Joint Commissioner Naman Markan said, “The area residents had met me a few days ago. They shared their problems. I have directed the SDO concerned to make the tubewell functional at the earliest.”