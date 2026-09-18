Bishnoi gang shooter held in Patiala for firing at Mohali builders’ houses

The Patiala Police have arrested a shooter allegedly belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi and Kali Balongi gang along with two automatic pistols and live rounds. The arrested accused was allegedly wanted in carrying out firing incidents at the houses of Mohali-based Jubilee Walk Builders.

In this regard, Patiala SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said that a special campaign against gangsters was being conducted. During this campaign, a team led by Davinder Attri, SP (Investigation), Patiala and CIA in-charge Simarjit Singh Shergill, arrested an accused.

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During the operation, Simardeep Singh Jasan of Chajju Majra in Kharar, an alleged shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi and Ravinder Kali was arrested on Thursday. “Our team recovered two foreign-made ZIGANA pistols along with eight live rounds. On September 3 and 7, Simardeep Singh Jasan and his associate Akashdeep Singh of Chandigarh carried out firing on the houses of Jubilee Walk Builders at Mohali on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and Ravinder Kali Balongi. They had also demanded a large amount of extortion money from them”, said Hans.

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A case under various sections was registered at Sadar Patiala police station against the accused.

During the course of investigation, it has been revealed that the accused Simardeep Singh is the nephew of Ravinder Kali Balongi, who is presently lodged in Burail Jail.

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Both were in contact with each other and carried out firing at the houses of the builders for extorting huge amount of money”, said Simarjit Singh Shergill.