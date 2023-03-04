BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 3

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner Office against the excise policy of the state government, alleging corruption on a large scale and demanded a CBI probe of the policy.

They raised slogans against the government and presented a memorandum to DC Parneet Shergill in this regard.

Former MLA and BJP district president Didar Singh Bhatti said the state government had introduced an excise policy on the lines of Delhi’s policy.

He said the manner in which the CBI had unearthed a scam in Delhi’s excise policy and made arrests, including of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a similar scam could have happened in Punjab, as the government had introduced the same excise policy to benefit liquor traders on the behest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwal.

He added that the entire liquor business of Punjab would be in the hands of two families. He alleged that there had been corruption on a large scale in the new policy, which should be investigated by the CBI.

Bhatti also said the law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating day by day as innocent people are being allegedly killed every day.

Former Minister Harbans Lal, Deepak Jyoti and Naresh Sarin, among others, also addressed the dharna.

