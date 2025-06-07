DT
BJP demands CM Mann’s apology for ‘disrespecting’ Army, women

Says such remarks from a CM bring disrepute to the office he holds
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:43 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha’s state president Jai Inder Kaur condemned Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for making comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in context of Operation Sindoor and.

“We strongly condemn the disgraceful and shameful comment made by CM Bhagwant Mann in reference to Operation Sindoor and ‘One Nation, One Husband’. His remark is not only an insult to the Indian Army, but also a vile attack on the dignity of women and the sanctity of Hindu traditions,” said Kaur.

She emphasised that such remarks from a CM bring disrepute to the office he holds, adding, “Mocking the sacred symbol of Sindoor—a symbol of faith, devotion, and womanhood—cannot be brushed aside as humour.”

Municipal Corporation deputy leader of opposition Anuj Khosla, meanwhile, alleged a corruption scandal, saying, “During a recent House meeting of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, it was revealed that the road construction project initially awarded to L&T under the AMRUT scheme was cancelled due to substandard work. Thereafter Rs 20 crore was recovered from the company, and it was assured that future work would be carried out transparently under the Corporation’s supervision.”

He added that instead of following a transparent bidding process, the new tenders were quietly awarded to companies linked to close associates of the ruling regime.

“This is a clear case of nepotism and abuse of power. We have documented evidence of this nexus and demand an immediate investigation,” he asserted.

Despite repeated attempts, Mayor Kundan Gogia was not available for comment and no official rebuttal was issued by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Notably, Khosla had come under fire form AAP leaders who had accused the BJP leader for securing bails for drug traffickers, allegations that he denied.

