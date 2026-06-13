BJP empowers OBCs, doesn’t treat them as vote bank: Haryana CM

With less than a year remaining for the Punjab Assembly elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is trying to woo the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in empowering OBCs rather than treating them merely as a vote bank.

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Addressing a gathering of the Saini Samaj Welfare Committee at Rajpura in Patiala district on Friday, Saini launched a sharp attack on Opposition parties, claiming that they had exploited backward communities for electoral gains, while the BJP had consistently provided them representation in key decision-making positions.

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The event was being viewed as part of the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its outreach among the OBC electorate ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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Highlighting the party’s commitment towards backward classes, Saini referred to the inclusion of Punjab BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura in the party’s Central Parliamentary Board. He also credited the Narendra Modi-led Union Government for granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Emphasising the contribution of the Saini community to society and nation-building, the Haryana Chief Minister urged members of the community to remain united and vigilant in safeguarding their rights and interests. He assured them of his support at both the policy and personal levels for their welfare and advancement.

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Saini also targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, alleging corruption and governance failures. He expressed displeasure over what he described as inadequate cooperation from the Punjab Government regarding protocol arrangements during his visits.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Shri Shanleshwar Mahadev Temple in Rajpura. He described the temple as an important symbol of the region’s spiritual and cultural heritage.