BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 3

As the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates nine years of the Modi government, the party's Punjab unit kicked off its “Vikas Tirath” campaign, with member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and former minister Mahendra Singh visiting Patiala to take stock of a canal-based water supply project.

The former minister said, "The BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked for the welfare of each and every citizen of the country. In the past nine years, the PM launched several welfare schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others for the welfare of the people."

BJP state vice-president Jai Inder Kaur said, "The project was a long-pending demand of residents of the area and was initiated during the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in 2020 at a total cost of Rs 565 crore. It is the first of its kind and is focused on National Water Mission."

The water plant, which has a capacity of 11 million litres per day, will benefit over 90,000 households.