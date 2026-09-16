BJP MP Tarun Chugh meets Gulzar Singh’s family in Sangrur; promises to take up matter with Amit Shah

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh today said that he would soon take up the suicide case of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur district with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an investigation by a central agency.

After condoling with Gulzar Singh’s family members in Tur Banjara village today, Chugh demanded the immediate resignation of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, alleging that his name was mentioned by Gulzar Singh in his dying statement. He also demanded that the state police register murder cases against all those named by Gulzar Singh before his death.

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Chugh said that the matter had already been brought to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). He also welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to seek a status report on the police investigation into the case.

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Chugh alleged that the incident was part of a planned design to suppress dissent in the state, in view of what he described as the “hollow claims” being made by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab. He further alleged that the AAP government had failed to control the drug menace and accused it of sponsoring and protecting drug mafias in the state.

Chugh said that BJP stood firmly with the bereaved family and reaffirmed its commitment to combating the drug menace in Punjab.