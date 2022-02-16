BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Tribine News Service

Patiala, February 15

BJP’s Nabha candidate Gurpreet Singh Shahpur has been accused of concealment of facts in his affidavit to the ECI.

The District Election Office had received a complaint in which it was alleged that a recovery of Rs3.72 lakh in a case of embezzlement of funds of the Panchayat Department was pending against Shahpur. The complainant added that Shahpur did not mention all facts about the case in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission and therefore, his candidature should be cancelled.

District Election Officer Sandeep Hans said, “The cancellation of candidature can’t be done as he (Shahpur) had filed an affidavit to the ECI. The matter now is about filing incorrect or incomplete information to the panel. Therefore, I have directed the Returning Officer, Nabha, to issue him a notice to respond why an action should not be taken against him under Section 125-A of the Representation of the People Act.”

Before this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanour candidate Harmeet Singh was booked for allegedly submitting a false affidavit along with his nomination papers.