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Home / Patiala / BJP office attack: 2 youths held; got Rs 2,200 for hurling petrol bomb, filming crime in Sangrur

BJP office attack: 2 youths held; got Rs 2,200 for hurling petrol bomb, filming crime in Sangrur

Sources said the attackers targeted the kitchen window, where gas cylinders were usually kept

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:05 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of Sangrur police.
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Two youths have been arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb at the BJP office in Sangrur in the wee hours on Monday. The duo reportedly carried out the attack and filmed the act in exchange for an advance payment of just Rs 2,200, part of the total amount promised to them.

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The Sangrur police arrested them within hours of the incident that took place around 2.45 am.

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Dr Simrat Kaur, AIG, Counter Intelligence, also led a separate team that coordinated with the Sangrur police and made important contributions.

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The Sangrur police had formed three teams under the supervision of Davinder Attri, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Sangrur. “These teams, with the help of human and technical Intelligence, traced the perpetrators of the incident, Happy Singh, alias Happy, of Bhamabaddi, Police Station Longowal; and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Ward No. 12, Shaheed Udham Singh Basti, Police Station Lehra, within 24 hours and arrested them,” said Sangrur SSP Ravjot Grewal. They have been at booked under the Explosives Act.

The Platina motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-13-BQ-0227, used in the incident and two mobile phones were seized from the perpetrators.

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​​​“It has been revealed from the preliminary interrogation that the perpetrators were in contact with a person named Rana Bhai through social media. He had promised Dosian a large amount of money to carry out this crime and send the video of the incident to him, out of which a total of Rs 2,200 had been sent to Dosian by Rana Bhai through two transactions (Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,000)," said Grewal.

“According to the investigation, the accused had also made a video of the incident so that they could send the video to Rana Bhai and get the said amount from him. The said mobile phones have also been recovered from Dosian. An investigation is being carried out regarding Rana’s social media accounts and UPI IDs of the transactions made to the accused,” he said.

“It is likely that more revelations will be made during further interrogation after the accused are produced in court and remanded in police custody,” said the police.The blast left burn marks on the building’s outer wall, but no injuries were reported as the office was vacant.

Sources said the attackers targeted the kitchen window, where gas cylinders were usually kept. “In case of a fire, the damage would have been more. Luckily, the blast was of low intensity, while the second petrol bomb fell outside,” an official said.

 

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