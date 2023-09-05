BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 4

Local leaders of the BJP today pointed out a number of objections against the Municipal Corporation’s ward map and boundaries.

The leaders said there were a number of anomalies in the markings on the map and various wards of the reserved category had been notified as open category ones.

The leaders said the population of the city, as per the recent survey conducted this year, was the same as in 2018. “But the ward delimitation is carried out only in cases where there is at least a 10 per cent increase in the population,” they said.

They said the corporation had also ignored the fact that the population of wards announced in the list of reserved categories had a good general population.

Led by KK Malhotra, president of the city BJP, the leaders submitted a memorandum to an MC official.

