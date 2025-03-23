BJP women wing president calls for strict action in Colonel assault case

The incident of an alleged police assault on an army colonel has draw sharp reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha’s state unit president Jai Inder Kaur today submitting a memorandum to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Dr. Nanak Singh, demanding immediate action against the accused and their arrest.

Speaking to the media after the protest, Kaur said, “This is a highly condemnable incident. If an Army officer is not safe in Punjab, then what about the common people? Law and order in Punjab have completely collapsed.”

Targeting the Punjab government, Jai Inder Kaur said, “The 12 police officers are being protected by the Punjab government. Despite all the evidence against them, instead of taking strict action, the government is falsely harassing Colonel Bath and his family.”

Advertisement

She also raised concerns about the SIT formed by the Punjab Police for the case, saying, “There was no need for an SIT in this case. The CCTV footage clearly shows how the police officers brutally assaulted them. This SIT is just a cover-up attempt by the Punjab government and police to suppress the case.”

Continuing her remarks, she added, “My father, Captain Amarinder Singh, also served in the Army. Until Colonel Bath and his family get justice, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with them. I also urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately dismiss these 12 police officers so that justice can be served to the Army officer who dedicates his life to the nation.”

Advertisement

After submitting the memorandum, Kaur stated that SSP Dr Nanak Singh assured them that appropriate action would soon be taken.