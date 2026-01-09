DT
Home / Patiala / BJP workers hold protest against former Delhi CM's remarks on Sikh Guru

BJP workers hold protest against former Delhi CM's remarks on Sikh Guru

Demands an unconditional apology to the entire Sikh community

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
BJP workers protest in Patiala on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
President of Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha Jai Inder Kaur today led a demonstration by party workers against former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena for alleged derogatory remarks on a Sikh Guru during a discussion in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

“The use of derogatory language by Atishi Marlena towards Guru Sahibans is completely unacceptable and deeply condemnable,” said Jai Inder.

“Our great Guru Sahibans sacrificed everything for the protection of humanity, faith and righteousness. Making disrespectful remarks against them is deeply shameful and reflects utter insensitivity,” she said.

She said Atishi's remarks deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world.

The BJP leader demanded that Atishi should issue an unconditional apology to the entire Sikh community or they would intensify their protest across the state.

