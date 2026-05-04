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Home / Patiala / BJP’s electoral wins reflect public trust in governance: Preneet Kaur

BJP’s electoral wins reflect public trust in governance: Preneet Kaur

Termed results a mandate for transparent and development-oriented leadership

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 09:17 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Former union minister Preneet Kaur and her daughter Jai Inder Kaur, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women wing, on Monday said the BJP’s electoral successes in West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam underline growing public trust in governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Preneet Kaur termed the results a mandate for transparent and development-oriented leadership, adding that people across the country had endorsed decisive governance and welfare-driven policies.

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Referring to West Bengal, she said the verdict reflects aspirations for stability, security and accountability in a sensitive border state.

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On Punjab, she asserted that a political shift was underway, with people seeking strong leadership to tackle issues such as drug abuse and law and order.

Jai Inder Kaur described the victories as “historic”, stating that BJP’s expanding support base reflects its grassroots connect and governance model.

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Both the women leaders also expressed confidence about BJP’s growing prospects in Punjab.

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