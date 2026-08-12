BJP’s Khosla questions Patiala MC over urgency to lay roads during monsoon

Newly appointed Punjab BJP Yuva Morcha president and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) Anuj Khosla on Tuesday questioned the urgency behind undertaking road construction works during the monsoon, alleging that the practice could lead to wastage of public money.

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Raising the issue at the General House meeting of the MC, Khosla said nearly 80 per cent of the city’s roads were still awaiting construction, yet work on the remaining roads was being hurriedly undertaken during the rainy season.

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“Why is the MC in such a hurry to construct roads during the monsoon? If these roads deteriorate within a few months, who will be held responsible for the loss of taxpayers’ money?” he asked.

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Khosla questioned whether the rush to utilise funds during an election year was aimed at exhausting the available budget or benefiting a particular contractor. He demanded an independent technical inspection, quality testing and special audit of road works undertaken during the monsoon. He also sought public disclosure of the cost of each road, contractor details, work orders, dates of construction and quality reports.

“Public money is not the property of any contractor or political party. The people have a right to know where every rupee meant for development is being spent,” he said.

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Khosla further raised the issue of stray cattle and dogs, describing them as a serious threat to public safety. He said accidents involving stray animals were occurring regularly with many precious lives lost in the past couple of years. Questioning the MC’s expenditure on stray cattle management, Khosla said it collected cow cess and claimed spending substantial amounts to solve the issue, but there was little clarity about where the animals were being shifted.

“If adequate gaushalas and shelters do not exist, where are the animals picked up from the streets being taken?” he asked, demanding a detailed account of expenditure and arrangements before the General House. Khosla demanded strengthening of gaushalas, veterinary facilities and a permanent mechanism to control stray cattle.

“The people of Patiala deserve an account of every rupee. There will be no compromise with their interests in the name of development,” he said.