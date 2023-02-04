BKU lends support to morcha, seeks release of cane arrears

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 3

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) in its meeting held here today at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib decided to extend its support to the Quami Insaaf Morcha being held at Mohali for the release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.

A large number of farmers belonging to the union participated in the meeting. The farmers also demanded the immediate release of pending arrears of sugarcane.

While addressing the media, Jasbir Singh, district president, said a march would be taken out to Mohali to participate in the morcha on February 6 and that state president Jagjit Singh would also join the protest march. He said it was unfortunate that the Centre and state governments were not releasing the Sikh prisoners despite the fact that they had completed their sentences and are still languishing in jails, whereas rapists and murderers were being released on parole as per their wishes. They termed it a violation of the Constitution and discrimination towards Sikhs.

The members in the meeting talked about difficulties being faced by the farmers. Jasbir said a sugar mill in Amloh promised Rs15,000 per acre to farmers if they grew sugarcane, but later did not pay the amount. He demanded that the pending sugarcane arrears of the farmers be released immediately. He threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not fulfilled.